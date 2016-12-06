This year, for the first time since the inaugural ceremony back in 1989, the Fashion Awards ditched the 'British' prefix for a far more international affair. From designers and models to muses and other movers and shakers, the biggest names in the industry turned out at the Royal Albert Hall last night to celebrate the best design talent, fashion's pioneers and the biggest brands from around the globe.
From vintage to Versace via Vetements and Prada, our favourite style stars dressed to impress. Click on for the best looks from the Fashion Awards 2016 and the perfect outfit inspo for party season.
From vintage to Versace via Vetements and Prada, our favourite style stars dressed to impress. Click on for the best looks from the Fashion Awards 2016 and the perfect outfit inspo for party season.