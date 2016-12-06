This year, for the first time since its inaugural ceremony in 1989, the Fashion Awards ditched its "British" prefix, turning the star-studded annual event into far more of an international affair. From designers and models to muses, actors, and influencers, the biggest names in the industry turned out at the Royal Albert Hall Monday evening to celebrate the best talent and the biggest brands from across the globe.
From vintage to Vetements, Versace and Prada, the 15 celebrity looks ahead served up a serious dose of party dressing that we're very much into emulating. Click on for all the tulle, feathers, ruffles, and other embellishments worth embracing this season — red carpet in your future or not.
