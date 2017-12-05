A tribute to legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away in November, was led by Naomi Campbell. Surrounded by other models who were dear to the designer, she said: "He was the most generous, kind, compassionate, and humble man I've ever known, with a mischievous sense of humour in the glint of his eye." Her speech made it clear that, while the man had passed, his legacy would live on.