And today, even more excitement: the Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection has launched globally on Net-A-Porter, meaning the brand is available in the UK for the first time. There's been industry buzz around the line since the sell-out Gold 001 back in 2015, which generated copycats from drug stores and luxury brands alike and began, as most smart brands do, on social media. "Something is coming" may mean as little to you as "Winter is coming" does to those oblivious to Game of Thrones, but to McGrath's 1.4 million Instagram followers, it means one thing: a new launch.