It's not been a quiet week for legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. On Monday, it was announced that she has joined Edward Enninful's stellar line-up at British Vogue as beauty editor-at-large, bringing her expertise, innovation and global audience to the publication, alongside other heavyweight contributors Val Garland, Sam McKnight and Charlotte Tilbury.
And today, even more excitement: the Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection has launched globally on Net-A-Porter, meaning the brand is available in the UK for the first time. There's been industry buzz around the line since the sell-out Gold 001 back in 2015, which generated copycats from drug stores and luxury brands alike and began, as most smart brands do, on social media. "Something is coming" may mean as little to you as "Winter is coming" does to those oblivious to Game of Thrones, but to McGrath's 1.4 million Instagram followers, it means one thing: a new launch.
Featuring highly pigmented product with plenty of shimmer, the sequinned packaging is almost as covetable as the items themselves. Click ahead to see all the beauty buys we'll be snapping up from Pat McGrath Labs, now it's finally landed in the UK.