First previewed backstage at the Halpern show during London Fashion Week back in February, legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight's eagerly awaited product line has finally landed.
The first drop of launches – a selection of hairsprays to help master any hairstyle – are the result of four decades in the industry, bringing to fruition McKnight’s ideas that have been developed over years of experience on countless shoots and shows, from British Vogue to Chanel and Burberry.
The product range arrives just a few months after Somerset House's major exhibition, Hair by Sam McKnight, which celebrated the hair supremo's remarkable 40-year career. The first exhibition of its kind, it explored the relationships between McKnight and key collaborators: photographers such as Nick Knight and Patrick Demarchelier, models including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Christy Turlington, and designer Karl Lagerfeld.
So if you're looking to emulate the hair of Kate Moss or Kendall Jenner this summer, clear some space in your beauty cabinet for these hero products, available from 12th June at Liberty. "I'm aiming to inject a bit of modern effortless into hair. I have created a collection of hair products that are individually hyper-effective yet the sophisticated formulas work together and can be layered," McKnight explains. "They create hold, volume and texture, with easy speed and brushability. These are my ultimate dry styling products, and this is just the beginning. Hair by Sam McKnight is the culmination of my experience backstage and on shoots, delivered in a can." But if you're put off by the thought of a horrible hairspray smell, McKnight has that base covered, enlisting the help of his friend Lyn Harris, who founded perfume brand Miller Harris, to formulate a delicious fragrance.
Click on to find out more about the four individual sprays and how to use them, with tips from Sam McKnight himself...