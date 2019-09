Who Won Big At The 2017 British Fashion Awards

The third female designer to be honoured last night was Donatella Versace, who received the Fashion Icon Award in recognition of her work as artistic director of Versace, and honors the 20-year legacy of her late brother and founder of the label, Gianni. “We have celebrated empowerment, joy, and, of course, glamour. We have championed a community of people who share our values and together with them have created truly iconic images in the world of fashion," Versace said . "I am truly humbled by how Versace has been embraced across the decades, across the world and across the generations. Thank you to the industry for your support of us, thank you to my team for their loyalty and incredibly hard work, thank you to my family and friends who have supported me more than they can know and thank you to the genius that was my brother Gianni. His incredible spirit is in everything we do and everything we stand for.”