Who Won Big At The 2017 British Fashion Awards

Continuing to celebrate the industry's powerful women, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath was presented with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator. The accolade celebrates our most creative and innovative players, with past winners including British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, photographers Nick Knight, and the late professor of fashion design, Louise Wilson. With two decades of makeup artistry under her belt, plus the 2015 launch of her hugely successful collection Pat McGrath Labs, McGrath has been the force behind the creations of Giorgio Armani, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana's cosmetic brands.