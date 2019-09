J.W.Anderson Collaborates With Converse & We Want Those Glitter Chuck Taylors

We hope Anderson continues to demonstrate his singular creative vision on the catwalks for both his eponymous brand and Loewe, the Spanish fashion house where he is also creative director, but we're equally excited about this new era of collaboration with other global brands. The Logo Converse will be available from September at j-w-anderson.com while the Glitter Converse will drop in December 2017. And judging by the response to the announcement of Anderson's upcoming Uniqlo line or the success of his collaborations with Topshop or A$AP Rocky , this latest development reaffirms Jonathan Anderson as one of Britain's most revered and influential design talents.