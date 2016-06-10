When A$AP Rocky turned up to J.W.Anderson's AW16 LCM show earlier this year in full look JWA and those fur-lined Gucci loafers, the fashion world went into a frenzy. That moment evidently marked the beginning of a blossoming friendship between the British designer and US rapper, as the two have just announced a collaboration launching this week.
Fashion Killa A$AP first publicised his interest in the brand when he wore logo'd J.W.Anderson on tour and in his music video for "Jukebox Joints" in August 2015, and now the duo have come together to create a capsule collection of men's casualwear including teddy faux fur jackets, knitted beanies and knitted tracksuits. With prices ranging from £180 to £850, it's going to have girls fighting with their boyfriends, best friends and brothers to wear it.
Rocky is no stranger to high fashion himself, often citing his love for Goyard, Prada, Jil Sander et al in his lyrics as well as being a permanent fixture on the frow at Dior Couture shows. And we can make a safe bet that he'll sit front row at J.W.Anderson's London Collections: Men show on Sunday morning in pieces from their new collab which sport a custom logo (JWA x AWGE).
Jonathan Anderson, who won both Menswear and Womenswear Designer at last year’s British Fashion Awards, explained: "It's always exciting to collaborate with creatives who wear J.W.Anderson. Rocky is an influential, modern artist who has a strong point of view on fashion."
Rocky added, "Jonathan is a designer that sticks to his own instincts and J.W.Anderson has a really unique aesthetic. AWGE is built from the same principles which is why this collaboration is a perfect fit together."
The collection is available for pre-order exclusively at www.j-w-anderson.com and from Monday 13th June at the J.W.Anderson Workshops, 100 Shoreditch High Street, London, E1 6JQ.
