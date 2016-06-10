When A$AP Rocky turned up to J.W.Anderson's AW16 LCM show earlier this year in full look JWA and those fur-lined Gucci loafers, the fashion world went into a frenzy. That moment evidently marked the beginning of a blossoming friendship between the British designer and US rapper, as the two have just announced a collaboration launching this week.



Fashion Killa A$AP first publicised his interest in the brand when he wore logo'd J.W.Anderson on tour and in his music video for "Jukebox Joints" in August 2015, and now the duo have come together to create a capsule collection of men's casualwear including teddy faux fur jackets, knitted beanies and knitted tracksuits. With prices ranging from £180 to £850, it's going to have girls fighting with their boyfriends, best friends and brothers to wear it.



Rocky is no stranger to high fashion himself, often citing his love for Goyard, Prada, Jil Sander et al in his lyrics as well as being a permanent fixture on the frow at Dior Couture shows. And we can make a safe bet that he'll sit front row at J.W.Anderson's London Collections: Men show on Sunday morning in pieces from their new collab which sport a custom logo (JWA x AWGE).

