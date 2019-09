A$AP Rocky Has Another Intriguing Fashion Collab

When A$AP Rocky turned up at J.W.Anderson's London Collections: Men's fall '16 show earlier this year, the fashion world was pretty into it: He wore head-to-toe J.W.A. and those fur-lined Gucci loafers, making for quite the street-style moment. There was clearly more to the story of that buzzy front row cameo, though. Evidently, it marked the beginning of a blossoming friendship between the British designer and American rapper, and now, they're taking to the next level creatively. The duo just announced a capsule collection launching this week.Of course, this isn't Fashion Killa A$AP Rocky's first turn as designer: He's worked with Raf Simons Adidas Originals and Jeremy Scott , and, most recently, Guess Originals . At a launch party for the latter project in February, the rapper told us that while he's long been an admirer of fashion, he's not necessarily eyeing a career change, he's simply taking advantage of his connections in the industry.The rapper's appreciation of Jonathan Anderson's work runs deep: He first publicized his interest in the British designer when he wore logo'd J.W.A. on tour and in his music video for " Jukebox Joints " back in 2015. The admiration was clearly mutual, and has now manifested itself in a new project titled JWA AWGE. A$AP is tight-lipped about the acronym's meaning, according to the New York Times — not even Anderson knows exactly what it stands for. When asked to elaborate, the rapper responded in a very Fight Club manner: "The first rule of AWGE is don’t ask questions about AWGE," later adding that the meaning is on a need-to-know basis, but that "no one needs to know what the letters stand for."The collaboration, which is currently available for pre-order on J.W.Anderson's website , consists of men's casualwear, including teddy-like faux fur jackets, knitted beanies and knitted tracksuits. With prices ranging from $275 to $1,300, per the Times, it's a very high-end turn for the rapper — one that'll surely have fashion crowd clamoring for a piece of A$AP and Anderson's pair-up.