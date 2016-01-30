What exactly does a '90s fashion staple need to make the comeback of a lifetime? One route would be a complete revamp: a brand-new aesthetic; the other would be to hire a young rapper (obviously) to bring the cool kids back to the game.
For Guess, A$AP Rocky is the key to taking its new initiative, Guess Originals, to new (or rather, old) heights. The launch is meant to bring the brand together with cultural icons, and what better way to do so than with a collaboration designed by the OG "Fashion Killa"?
The collection — which launches today in select stores and on Guess.com February 15 — includes both men's and women's pieces that focus heavily on denim and logo tees inspired by the brand's iconic '90s styles (think acid wash, crop tops, overalls, and pinstripes), but with an A$AP twist. New hues and money signs (duh) scattered throughout nod to the decade's music culture: "It's a very personal collection: limited and very focused," Rocky said in a statement. "I think this is dope, because hip-hop hasn't seen these colorways and patterns since the early '90s.”
And while the artist admits he's loved fashion from early on (and now has a Guess collection under his belt), he still isn't adding "designer" to his résumé anytime soon: "I feel like I probably realized I was into fashion at a young age unknowingly," he tells Refinery29 at the collaboration's installation in New York City. "You know, I used to throw fits when my mother didn't let me pick out what I would wear at 5 and 6 [years old]." And it's that innate attraction that has led him to this point: "Now, more than ever, I'm more open to working with people. But I don't want to be looked at like I'm trying to be a fashion designer. I got cool friends that are in fashion that are actually like fashion 'elites' and 'gods,' for lack of a better word."
Given the fact that he's collaborated with the likes of Raf Simons and Jeremy Scott (and made many front-row Fashion Week appearances), we get it. Rocky has friends in really high fashion places. But he also looks up to these people in a way that's less about humblebragging about his connections and more about truly understanding and admiring designers' artistry. When asked about who he looks up to in the field, he said: "Rick Owens, Raf Simons, Kris Van Assche of Dior Homme, Valentino, Galliano, Jean Paul Gaultier (an OG Legend)...[and] Alexander McQueen was a true artist — rest in peace." So while you probably won't see him hosting a runway show à la Kanye West anytime soon, this Guess partnership might just be what both parties need: a revival for Guess, and for A$AP, a creative style outlet.
So if you're a '90s kid or just obsessed with the decade's grunge aesthetic, this collection promises to bring your Dazed & Confused days back to life. Below, see where you can shop the collection today, or click ahead to flip through the lookbook (and every. single. piece. from the collection) to plan out exactly what you'll be scooping up when it drops in full this February.
Women's Pre-Launch Partners:
Opening Ceremony, New York
Opening Ceremony, Los Angeles
Opening Ceremony, Tokyo
Union, Los Angeles
Mens' Pre-Launch Partners:
Opening Ceremony, New York
Opening Ceremony, Tokyo
Union, Los Angeles
RSVP Gallery, Chicago
Contraband, Tokyo
