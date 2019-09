Our Favorite Moments From Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Show

For weeks, an outpouring of adoration and tributes for the iconic (and often controversial) German designer has dominated social media. Vogue Italia's next issue sees Lagerfeld on its cover. And several exhibitions are set to open in his honor over the next few months, from Zurich to Atlanta, and bien sûr, Paris. Because what other way to celebrate a larger-than-life figure than ceremonious, souped-up displays of his greatest works ad infinitum? As the industry will never be the same, it will mourn Lagerfeld for some time.