The 4 Most Emotional Moments At Karl Lagerfeld's Last Chanel Show

Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel before his death last month at the age of 85 was always going to be emotional, but with tears and tributes aplenty, the AW19 show will go down in fashion history.
There has been an outpouring of adoration for the legendary (and often controversial) German designer since his passing on 19th February. Lagerfeld turned catwalk shows into million-dollar, Insta-bait spectacles, and his productions as creative director of Chanel were nothing short of astonishing. From a space rocket to a sandy beach, an enchanted forest to a Havana street party, no expense was spared when creating the immersive Chanel world.
As editors, celebrities and models watched Lagerfeld's final collection come down the catwalk, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. These were the most emotional moments of Chanel's AW19 show...