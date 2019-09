Even Chanel Can't Resist A Puffer Coat

Bryan Boy called it "enchanted." Eva Chen called it "forbidden" (a reference to Harry Potter, of course). But regardless of how one chose to describe the forest Karl Lagerfeld built in the middle of Paris, it was undeniably impressive. Though more low-key than his previous sets — it was no a rocket ship that actually fired up , or a supermarket stocked with Chanel-branded everything — the forest gave attendees a chance to stomp through a pile of leaves (complete with dirt!) in the middle of the Grand Palais. It even smelled like the changing of the seasons, that fresh, clean aroma that signals the start of something new. And the clothing reflected that.