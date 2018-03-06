Even Chanel Can't Resist A Puffer Coat

Where he did push the envelope — via quilted puffers, a hoodie suit set, and extra-tall thigh-high boots — it felt like a choice made specifically for street style bait. While it's not the first time Chanel has offered any of the above, the pieces looked like they were catering to an audience that follows Demna Gvasalia's every move. Or whom a brand might pay for an influencer to wear and post on Instagram. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, just a shift to the masses that we're not used to seeing from the ultra-exclusive, once by-appointment-only French maison.