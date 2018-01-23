4 Important Life Lessons We Learned From Chanel Couture

The Chanel couture spring 2018 show, the most spectacular and extravagant celebration of fashion, took place on Tuesday in Paris. As usual, Karl Lagerfeld had a lengthy vision for this season — 69-looks-long, to be exact — but it was by no means a meandering one. The runway saw twinsets in a multitude of vivid floral colors, double-breasted coats over structured frocks with an exaggerated skirt, and outfits toughened up with fingerless leather gloves and patent ankle boots — all of which, tweedier than the next, were built around four very specific details, making Lagerfeld's latest offering oddly...conceptual?