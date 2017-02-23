What We’re Expecting On The 2017 Oscars Red Carpet, Based On These Celebs’ #TBT Looks

The Oscars definitely isn't the last award show of the year. (It is only February, mind you.) But it does close the chapter on what's considered red-carpet season, with celebrities and stylists flocking to L.A., glitzed to the hilt in fresh-off-the-runway gowns for the occasion. Those gilded statuettes certainly are prestigious, yet the Academy Awards aren't historically a breeding ground for boundary-pushing fashion — save, of course, for Björk's infamous swan dress. The event is consistently glamorous, but relatively safe when it comes to the gowns. However, we have some pretty high expectations for this year's sartorial showing, mostly because of the people confirmed to attend. Seriously: Just look at what these actors wore to their first-ever Oscars red carpets, and you'll be convinced, too.
Some of this year's nominees, such as Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert, will be attending the ceremony for the first time. But for the most part, those up for awards or set to present at the Oscars have worked the step-and-repeat many times before: Meryl Streep has been going since 1979, while Dakota Johnson first set foot on the red carpet when she was just 10. Their careers and approach to personal style may have evolved over the years, but their first gowns stand the test of time. Whatever shakes out at this year's awards for those nominated, their fashion choices make them forever winners in our eyes.
Before the carpet gets rolled out at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, we dug through the fashion archives to highlight the first Oscar gowns of the celebrities that will light up your screens on Sunday evening. Even if you fast-forward to more recent Hollywood events like the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes, you'll know to brace for the unexpected when it comes to the fashion. For now, though, simply bask in a good style throwback — because most of these truly do stand the test of time.