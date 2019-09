As Expected, The SAG Awards Red Carpet Did Not Disappoint

If you're unfamiliar with the Screen Actors Guild Awards , let us knock it out for you so we can get to the fun part: It's exactly what you think, except the awards are given by a different association. Got it? Cool. Now, remember last year when we told you what sets it apart from the other awards shows is its red carpet? And that celebrities tend to use the SAG's red carpet to let their hair down a bit and go outside of their deep-V, floor-length comfort zone? Well, this year was further proof that when it comes to this annual event, its sparkly attendees show up.