Towards the end of 2017, The New York Times pronounced the impending end of high-heels. Whether women are fighting gender discrimination via their footwear or just simply opting for comfort, we have to agree that high-heels feel nowhere near as relevant as they once did. And, it looks like someone else is taking that proclamation to heart: In place of some sky-high stilettos, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown sported some classic Converse sneakers to Sunday night's SAG Awards.
It's not necessarily a new trick to pair back a cocktail dress or some sequins with a pair of Chuck Taylors (ahem, the movie poster for A Cinderella Story, anyone?). From there, the timeless kicks became a staple for proms and homecomings alike, and even went as far as becoming a popular choice for weddings — because obviously it's a lot easier to kill it on the dance floor in a pair of sneakers than a pair of five-inch platforms.
Brown gave the styling trick a whirl by pairing her bubblegum-pink sequined high-low number by Calvin Klein with none other than some Princess-Leia buns (topped with ribbons, of course). And we have to say, it totally works. While we sometimes feel like Brown dresses pretty maturely for her events and appearances (hence this popular meme), we love that this look maintains a solid bit of youthfulness while still feeling polished enough to accept an award.
But, there's a few things we have to wonder: You probably remember Brown's character, Eleven, wearing white sneakers in her most iconic outfit from the series, paired with knee-high striped socks. Was tonight's sneaker choice a nod to that moment? And perhaps even more importantly, did Raf Simons have any involvement in this footwear decision. And if so, does this mean the Raf Simons is a fan of Converse himself? And is there a Calvin Klein x Converse collaboration on the horizon? We digress.
Leave it to a 13-year-old to lead the charge when it comes to ending high-heels as we know them on the red carpet. Of course, it's a lot easier for someone just on the brink of teen-hood to get away with sneakers as it is for a grown adult. But if you ask us, age is just a number on or off the red carpet, and we hope to see more ladies follow suit as awards show season continues. Plus, they're all the more comfortable for celebrating a well-deserved win, right?
