Leave it to a 13-year-old to lead the charge when it comes to ending high-heels as we know them on the red carpet. Of course, it's a lot easier for someone just on the brink of teen-hood to get away with trainers as it is for a grown adult. But if you ask us, age is just a number on or off the red carpet, and we hope to see more ladies follow suit as awards show season continues. Plus, they're all the more comfortable for celebrating a well-deserved win, right?