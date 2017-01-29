As Expected, The SAG Awards Red Carpet Did Not Disappoint

If you're unfamiliar with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, let us knock it out for you so we can get to the fun part: It's exactly what you think, except the awards are given by a different association. Got it? Cool. Now, remember last year when we told you what sets it apart from the other awards shows is its red carpet? And that celebrities tend to use the SAGs to let their hair down a bit and go outside of their deep-V, floor-length comfort zone? Well, this year was further proof that when it comes to this annual event, its sparkly attendees show up.
Some standout trends included spurts of colour, subdued accessories, and a touch of razzle-dazzle in all the right places. This recipe, then, would make tonight's SAG Awards the perfect balance between your typical step-and-repeat and something worth tuning in on. Ahead, we've gathered our favourites from the mix. From Millie Bobbie Brown's glitter belt to Danielle Brooks and her innovation in hair jewellery, there's a little something for everyone.