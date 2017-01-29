As Expected, The SAG Awards Red Carpet Did Not Disappoint

Some standout trends included spurts of colour, subdued accessories, and a touch of razzle-dazzle in all the right places. This recipe, then, would make tonight's SAG Awards the perfect balance between your typical step-and-repeat and something worth tuning in on. Ahead, we've gathered our favourites from the mix. From Millie Bobbie Brown's glitter belt to Danielle Brooks and her innovation in hair jewellery, there's a little something for everyone.