What We’re Expecting On The 2017 Oscars Red Carpet, Based On These Celebs’ #TBT Looks

The Oscars definitely isn't the last award show of the year. (It is only February, mind you.) But it does close the chapter on what's considered red-carpet season, with celebrities and stylists flocking to L.A., glitzed to the hilt in fresh-off-the-runway gowns for the occasion. Those gilded statuettes certainly are prestigious, yet the Academy Awards aren't historically a breeding ground for boundary-pushing fashion — save, of course, for Björk's infamous swan dress . The event is consistently glamorous, but relatively safe when it comes to the gowns. However, we have some pretty high expectations for this year's sartorial showing, mostly because of the people confirmed to attend. Seriously: Just look at what these actors wore to their first-ever Oscars red carpets, and you'll be convinced, too.