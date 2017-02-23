What We’re Expecting On The 2017 Oscars Red Carpet, Based On These Celebs’ #TBT Looks

Some of this year's nominees, such as Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert, will be attending the ceremony for the first time. But for the most part, those up for awards or set to present at the Oscars have worked the step-and-repeat many times before: Meryl Streep has been going since 1979, while Dakota Johnson first set foot on the red carpet when she was just 10. Their careers and approach to personal style may have evolved over the years, but their first gowns stand the test of time. Whatever shakes out at this year's awards for those nominated, their fashion choices make them forever winners in our eyes.