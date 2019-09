Meryl Streep Urges Us To Fight Against Trump Fatigue In Passionate Speech

Meryl Streep already proved she was fire when she used her lifetime achievement award speech at the Golden Globes to call out Donald Trump. Now, she’s adding to that inspiring moment with more words of wisdom. Streep accepted the National Ally for Equality Award on Saturday at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2017 New York Gala . In her emotionally charged speech, she took aim at anyone threatening to disrupt the progress women, people of color and the LGBTQ community have achieved over the last century. “We should not be surprised that fundamentalists, of every stripe, are exercised and fuming,” she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter . “We should not be surprised that these profound changes come at a steeper cost than we originally thought. We should not be surprised that not everyone is actually cool with it.” But Streep isn’t prepared to give up quietly, even if her first instinct isn’t to stand up and fight. “I want to read and garden and load the dishwasher,” Streep said. “It’s embarrassing and terrifying to put the target on your forehead…And it sets you up for troll attacks and armies of brownshirt bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is if you feel you have to. You have to. You have no choice, but you have to speak up and stand up and act up.”