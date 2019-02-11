The Prettiest Pink Nail Polishes Ever Created, According To The Pros

Like a Chanel quilted crossbody bag, there's something inherently classic about pink nail polish. The tiny glass bottle of paint for your fingernails might sound like a laughable investment when compared to $3,000 leather, but if you find your perfect pink, it'll stay with you forever.
Seeing as the rapidly-approaching holiday of love — you know it as Valentine's Day — has us shifting our mood boards towards all things rose-tinted, from accessories to fingernails, we thought it the perfect time to round up the best pink polishes money can buy. The pink crème de la crème, if you will.
Ahead, we talked to a few trusted nail pros, who gave us their favorite must-have pink nail polishes of all time. Scroll through their guide to find your new favorite pink polish — a worthwhile investment for February 14 and beyond.
