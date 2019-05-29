Rihanna's Lime-Green Nails Are Perfect For Summer

No, you're not in 1989 — neon nails are just making a huge comeback. Earlier this year bright and bold nails emerged for a renaissance on Instagram, with retro Memphis Milano designs taking over our feeds. Soon enough, popular brands like Essie, Le Chat, and Smith & Cult made the look easy to DIY by launching whole collections of neon nail polish. Now, one colour is standing out among the rest: lime green.
Green has been one of those unexpected colour trends to hit almost every beauty category this year. Celebrities love green hair almost as much as they like dying their hair pink, and green eyeshadow is still one of the most popular makeup trends on the red carpet. Neon-green nails are next and a lot more wearable than you'd think.
It should surprise no one that Rihanna is already in on the lime-green nail look. After all, the Fenty Beauty founder is a staple on our nail-art mood boards. It was just a few months ago that everyone was talking about her Skittles-inspired manicure. Then, there was the jade stone nail art that had everyone asking for marble manicures. Now, you can expect an uptick in neon-green polish requests.
Want to try the lime-green manicure for yourself? Get some inspiration ahead.