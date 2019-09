If there's one thing we can predict with absolute certainty, it's that the same trends will resurface every few years — whether we like it or not. There are some we wouldn't mind skipping over completely (oy, the unicorns ), and others we'd welcome back with open arms (give us all the hair clips ). But one comeback we didn't see in our crystal ball: the '80s blowout. At New York Fashion Week , the retro style got a redo that is surprisingly cool.