If there's one thing we can predict with absolute certainty, it's that the same trends will resurface every few years — whether we like it or not. There are some we wouldn't mind skipping over completely (oy, the unicorns), and others we'd welcome back with open arms (give us all the hair clips). But one comeback we didn't see in our crystal ball: the '80s blowout. At New York Fashion Week, the retro style got a redo that is surprisingly cool.
What could have a catastrophic and crunchy revival turned out to be a nuanced hairstyle we can't wait to try for winter. Unlike the blowouts we once saw on Who's the Boss, the big and bold hair on the runway felt sexy and more flattering than ever.
This look joins an army of other throwback beauty trends — kindergarten hair accessories, glossy black manicures (so 2006), and smoky eyes — that had their own renaissance at Fashion Week. And since we already express-ordered padded headbands on Amazon and have our next nail appointment booked, we're prepared to set our sights on voluminous, '80s hair, too. Ahead, our inspiration — and the products to master the look at home.
