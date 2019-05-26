This season, fashion is going back to basics: natural fabrics and homespun textures reign supreme, the utility trend is all about clothes that you can do things in, and designers are serving a warm palette of earthy neutrals. Our favourite shade in that palette? Olive green.
Some call it sage, some moss, and others khaki; whatever it is, off-green is back. This isn’t the vibrant green of freshly mown grass or the acidic neon shade that fashion flirted with last year. This is a dusty, sun-warmed kind of green. It looks amazing with a tan, offsets your summer wardrobe of crisp whites, rusty oranges and beige perfectly, and can easily transition for the colder months (just add berry tones).
For SS19, designers played with a rich spectrum of olive tones. At the lighter end, Jil Sander offered tonal looks including matching micro keyring wallets, while Palmer//Harding went for a punchy mix of dark olive, cornflower blue and red. Rejina Pyo teamed olive green trousers with crisp white shirts, and German/American brand Talbot Runhof sent models out in olive green utility jumpsuits with '80s power shoulders and voluminous shirt dresses with matching bucket hats.
Olive green's versatility means it will slot easily into your existing wardrobe. Lighter pieces will refresh your office wear and pair seamlessly with your tired white shirts; they're also a great way to pull spring's pastels into summer. Treat darker, richer olives like you would any other neutral, and add olive green utility jumpsuits, wide-leg trousers and Bermuda shorts to your holiday rotation (wear with gold jewellery and raffia accessories). Feeling brave? Go for a full-on tonal look for major impact.
Read on for our favourite olive pieces and styling advice.