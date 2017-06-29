12 Ways To Wear The Khaki Trend This Summer

Utility and khaki may not sound like the sexiest trends to hit the SS17 catwalks but they're certainly two of the easiest to try, for a sophisticated update to your summer wardrobe. Whether it's a pair of tailored khaki trousers to trade in for your favourite jeans, a khaki shirt, a trench coat, or skirt, there are numerous ways to incorporate the coloured cotton (anything from a brownish yellow to a deeper olive green) into your look.