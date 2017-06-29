12 Ways To Wear The Khaki Trend This Summer

Utility and khaki may not sound like the sexiest trends to hit the SS17 catwalks but they're certainly two of the easiest to try, for a sophisticated update to your summer wardrobe. Whether it's a pair of tailored khaki trousers to trade in for your favourite jeans, a khaki shirt, a trench coat, or skirt, there are numerous ways to incorporate the coloured cotton (anything from a brownish yellow to a deeper olive green) into your look.
The SS17 catwalk at J.W.Anderson featured a button-up khaki dress with a corseted waist, while Valentino brought the trend to life with a cross between a trench and cape as well as a military-esque coat. At Alexander Wang and Kenzo, high-waisted, paper-bag khaki trousers were showcased and Balenciaga, Dior and Prada all presented their own versions of the iconic khaki trench.
If you're looking for new pieces to add to your work uniform, some inspiration for something elegant to wear on holiday or an alternative to denim or shorts this summer, it's time to give khaki a go. Click ahead to see how some of our favourite style stars are wearing the trend this summer.