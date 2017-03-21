A couple of months back, I announced the surprising return of kitten heels; fashion has embraced fugly, "man-repelling" shoes for a few years but the resurgence of the kitten heel was quite literally a new low. Now, I come bearing news of another unexpected fashion revival...
You might associate corsets with Victorian dressing, burlesque performances or, perhaps, the Kardashian/Jenner obsession with body-con silhouettes and waist trainers. However, brace yourself (no pun intended) as corset belts are one of the biggest styling trends this season.
If you keep a keen eye on the #ootds of social media's leading style setters, you probably noticed key street style stars wearing wide waist belts and laced bodices over their outfits in early 2016. Then numerous SS17 catwalk collections focused on the waist, as the mid-section was celebrated with eye-catching corsets, what might once have been deemed underwear worn over dresses and T-shirts as the finishing touch.
Still not quite convinced? Well, check out the SS17 catwalks of Balenciaga, Isabel Marant, Balmain and Loewe for further reference and see how the trend has quickly trickled down to the high street, with some corset belt suggestions from Zara to ASOS ahead. It's time to get cinched.