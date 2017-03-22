You might associate corsets with Victorian dressing, burlesque performances, or, most recently, the Kardashian-Jenner family and their obsession with bodycon and waist trainers. The popularity with latter, of course, meant it was only a matter of time until the trend seeped into the mainstream. And sure enough, we were appropriately skeptical when a selection of corset belts showed up in the "New Arrivals" section at ASOS. Shortly thereafter, it emerged as one of the most spotted pieces from the most recent Fashion Month — although, we really should have seen it coming, since the accessory featured quite prominently on the spring '17 catwalks. Sift through the collections of Balenciaga, Isabel Marant, Balmain, and Loewe, and you'll be convinced by all the references — and maybe understand how the look went mainstream so quickly.
If you keep a keen eye on the #OOTDs of social media's leading style stars, you probably begun to notice a handful of looks styled with wide waist belts or laced bodices, meaning it might be time to get cinched (or at least carefully consider it), Ahead, peep the runway, real-way, and shoppable way to dip your toes in the corset trend.