You might associate corsets with Victorian dressing, burlesque performances, or, most recently, the Kardashian-Jenner family and their obsession with bodycon and waist trainers. The popularity with latter, of course, meant it was only a matter of time until the trend seeped into the mainstream. And sure enough, we were appropriately skeptical when a selection of corset belts showed up in the "New Arrivals" section at ASOS. Shortly thereafter, it emerged as one of the most spotted pieces from the most recent Fashion Month — although, we really should have seen it coming, since the accessory featured quite prominently on the spring '17 catwalks. Sift through the collections of Balenciaga, Isabel Marant, Balmain, and Loewe, and you'll be convinced by all the references — and maybe understand how the look went mainstream so quickly.