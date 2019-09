The corset belt, the '80s Madonna-style piece no one really asked for, has already been spotted on Kylie Gigi, Kendall, and Kim in recent months, so I knew it was only a matter of time before fast-fashion stores began selling their own versions. But, ASOS in particular is really trying to make the trend happen: Simply search "corset" on its site and you'll find over 90 results. Narrow the search down to the "accessories" category (taking out the ones that are strictly lingerie), and you still have 10 choices for all of your waist-cinching needs. We've seen similar accentuating tops at Forever 21 Pixie Market , and Topshop too, but not to this extent.