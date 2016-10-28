Gigi Hadid Is The Latest To Wear This Questionable Kardashian Trend

The corset-over-T-shirt is the latest confusing fashion trend to come out of Calabasas. And, despite enjoying a triple Kardashian sighting over the past few months, we were left skeptical of its staying power, to say the least. However, we may need to get used to this motion-constraining form of layering. Just last night, friend of the family Gigi Hadid stepped out wearing — yup, you guessed it — a torso-hugging corset over a long white shirtdress.
Hadid was fêting her latest collaboration with Stuart Weitzman in New York. And, while no Kardashian-Jenners were in attendance, they were certainly there in spirit, in the form of Gigi's outfit. The model opted for a sartorial study in proportions, anchoring a flowy button-down dress with a fitted black corset over black skinny jeans (and her own boot, of course).
Now, it's not super surprising to see Hadid cop a few styling tricks from the Kardashian-Jenners — they do share a stylist, after all. Still, the wheel on the divisive corset trend keeps turning. Will it definitely take hold this fall? Ahead, see some examples of how it's manifested itself among the Kardashian inner circle so far.
