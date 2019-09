And hey, we're not hating on them. As you know, we're pro-Kardashian and Jenner; together they've got a formidable knack for trendsetting. They literally aren't afraid to try anything, which is why they lead so many conversations about style on our site. Without calling it a game of monkey-see, monkey-do, that's more or less exactly what it is: Once Kendall Jenner stepped out in a choker , the world started wearing them again.But what trend comes next, and which are off the table, is a fascinating dance. For now, we'll try our hand at corset-shopping and leave you with these tips for wearing this look: Keep it low-key, if you can. Khloé Kardashian-type waist trainers should probably remain an undergarment, but a fashion- not function-driven piece, like Kylie's, is actually made for showing off. And as for the tee, Hanes will do.