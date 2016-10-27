The idea to make supportive bralettes was kind of a no-brainer for Uye Surana. "It just makes sense to make sure that our bralettes reach the people who really do suffer from the worst parts of the current market," Jani writes. "That means making sure that people who are cut off from the traditional matrix of 32-36 A-D have access to sizes that fit them, and in our case, creating designs that will actually be supportive, comfortable, and even beautiful."



As a whole, the industry has a ways to go to make its offerings truly inclusive. According to Jani, it can come down to the way bralettes are traditionally designed: "They often lack band and cup sizes, or they're missing any real support aside from a solid line of elastic," she explains. Uye Surana went back to the drawing board to adjust the aesthetic add-ons (like complex straps and mixed fabrics) to be actually functional. This is obviously a more labor-intensive approach — and maybe one not all brands can afford to undertake, especially if production is outsourced.



Another big topic in the lingerie space — and fashion as a whole — is representation in imagery. For its Kickstarter campaign, Uye Surana called upon friends of the brand who have tried its bralettes before, which includes women of different backgrounds, ages, and sizes. "Diversity in our images has always been important to us from the start," she notes.

