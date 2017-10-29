The Best Bralettes For Small Boobs

Update: This post was originally published on November 7, 2016.
We'll be the first to admit that small-chested ladies were dealt a pretty good hand when it comes to bra options. There are unique concerns associated with having less material up there, of course. But when boob support can take a backseat to style and personal preference, the lingerie floodgates open.
In recent years, we've seen the rise of the bralette, the ultimate fashion-meets-function solution for women with A and B cups. It has minimal support, optimal comfort, and a sleek look. And everyone has an opinion on them.
Think of bralettes as the grown-up versions of training bras. They also serve as an opportunity to experiment with lace, cutouts, and other cheeky details we may be a little hesitant to incorporate into our undergarment lineup. Most importantly, though, they're darn comfortable: lightweight, with a little bit of stretch that allows the bra to fit perfectly with the contours of our body, all the while keeping our modest cups in line.
There are many factors that come into play when picking the perfect bralette. But once you find your match, it's forever, baby. So we've rounded up our favorites — click ahead to find your bralette soulmate.