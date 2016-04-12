Finally, Victoria's Secret Offers Something Other Than Padding

When you picture a Victoria's Secret bra, you likely think of those pink, padded, super-push-up bras you lusted after in middle or high school. You know, the ones that were really thick and helped give you that VS Angel-esque cleavage (or so you'd hoped). These days, though, the trend in bras has shifted from faking it to simply flaunting what you've got — without three inches of padding. And to that sentiment, today, Victoria's Secret is finally adding a selection of laid-back, lightweight bralettes to its offering. It's about time, right?



Tuesday morning, the company celebrated this major moment with a livestreamed press conference from its Herald Square store in New York City with Angels Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, and Martha Hunt, who spoke about why they love this new product addition. As for us, we're just pleased to see VS acknowledging a new, more body accepting style than they usually push out (pun intended). If you missed out on the action, watch the livestream ahead for more from the Angels; then, click through to shop the collection for yourself. We don't know about you, but we might just be ditching all padding for good.