This Bralette Is Blowing Up Pinterest

Bralettes are pretty much in steady stock everywhere at this point. Even Victoria's Secret ditched padding and introduced the category into stores earlier this year. With so many options out there, it can be hard to narrow down the market to find The One. Of course, finding the right bralette is a very personal process, but there are certain styles we collectively gravitate toward. That's reflected on Pinterest, at least: The site sifted through thousands upon thousands of pins and hearts to suss out its most popular bralette. And one wireless garment stood out above all.
Pinterest users deemed Frankie Phoenix's Arabella bralette as the best in the biz. The $23 style has been saved more than 29,000 times, according to the platform. The racerback lace piece comes in four shades: white, sage, gray, and rust.
Unsurprisingly, though, a piece with such a strong fan base doesn't stay in stock for very long — and Frankie Phoenix's supply has been depleted for now. Luckily, other options from Pinterest's top five are still available. In second place is Shop Devi's Banded Lace Triangle bralette, which goes for just $8.80. Love Street's Ribbed Knit style is No. 3, while the sold-out For Love and Lemons Florette Bralette and Nasty Gal Kaya Racerback Lace Bra came in fourth and fifth, respectively. (Frankie Phoenix has an equally pinnable lookalike for the latter, dubbed the Zara.)
We'll add ourselves to the wait list for now, and in the interim be sated by the knowldge that comfort is, apparently, still trending.
