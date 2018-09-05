Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Stuart Weitzman
Dedicated Feature
A Snapshot Of The Modern Woman's Handbag
by
Leeann Duggan
More from Stuart Weitzman
Dedicated Feature
Fall's Here! Now Make It Official With These 4 Chic Looks
Kelly Agnew
Sep 5, 2018
Fashion
The Latest In The Stuart Weitzman Sexual Harassment Case
Landon Peoples
May 30, 2018
Fashion
Stuart Weitzman Celebrates The Anniversary Of Its Most Perfect Boot
Alyssa Coscarelli
Feb 28, 2018
Fashion
Gigi Hadid Raided The NASA Gift Shop After A Photoshoot
Gigi Hadid just introduced her second footwear collaboration with Stuart Weitzman, a pair of flat “Gigi”mules that don't just look good, but are for a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Gigi Hadid's New Shoe Collection Is Here — & It's Going...
if(window.location.href.indexOf("refinery29.com") -1) {
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Kate Spade Fans Need To Know About This Big Change
On Wednesday, Tapestry Inc, the conglomerate formerly known as Coach Inc, announced that Kate Spade’s creative director Deborah Lloyd will be leaving
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Coach Inc. To Change Its Name To Tapestry
In May, Coach Inc. acquired both Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, news that its most loyal consumers had many feelings about. Now, the company has
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Pull A Gigi & Get Yourself Some Custom Boots For Fall
You may not be willing to give up your Gigi Hadid-inspired tousled waves and maybe, just maybe, you aren’t traipsing on red carpets like Miley Cyrus’
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Bella Hadid Has Been Constantly Wearing This Pair Of Boots
Scrolling through Bella Hadid's recent #OOTDs, there's one recurring piece in particular that's probably already caught your eye: the white, heeled ankle
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
When You're Gigi Hadid, All You Need Is A Pair of Satin Booties T...
We know there's a long list of things Gigi Hadid can do in her Stuart Weitzman boots. She can high-kick in her knee-highs. She can box in her Gigis. But,
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
When You're Lazy, But Also Have A Party To Host: The Gigi Hadid S...
Some days, you just can't be bothered to put on a head-to-toe look. Then, you remember you're hosting a fancy dinner party in a European capital, and you
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Gigi Hadid Is The Latest To Wear This Questionable Kardashian Trend
The corset-over-T-shirt is the latest confusing fashion trend to come out of Calabasas. And, despite enjoying a triple Kardashian sighting over the past
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
You Can Now Buy Boots Whipped Up By Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's list of skills keeps growing, ranging from the expected to the downright impressive (albeit impractical). Her latest coup is a testament to
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Gigi Hadid Is Getting Into The Shoe-Design Game
Clearly, Gigi Hadid likes to keep busy between all those modeling gigs. The supermodel-of-the-moment will be following up her collaboration with designer
by
Sara Murphy
Fashion
Gigi Hadid High-Kicks In High-Heeled Boots, Because Obviously
If you're one of Gigi Hadid's 18.9 million Instagram followers, you know the 21-year-old model is quite active (and that boxing is her workout of choice).
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
A Sexy New Heel Shape You'll Love (Even If You Hate Heels)
This time of year, everything in your iCal seems like an event worthy of dressing up. You've been dutifully stocking your closet with frocks in
by
Bobby Schuessler
Designers
Exclusive: Stuart Weitzman Reveals His Real-Life Cinderella Shoe
The Internet's pretty much been freaking out over the forthcoming collection of real-life Cinderella shoes ever since Disney announced its existence last
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Math Says You Should Buy These Pumps
Okay, okay. There's no need to start tossing shoe boxes out the window. No, not even if you desperately need a bit more closet space. But, it seems like
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Listen Up! Stuart Weitzman Lets You Design Your Dream Shoes
Stuart Weitzman may have just inadvertently changed the way we shop for wedding shoes with "SW X YOU," a new system that lets you design the heels
by
Bobby Schuessler
Designers
Only Kate Moss Could Get Us Jonesing For Thigh-High Boots
Another day, another campaign. After emerging this week as the face of Versace's fall '13 ads, Kate Moss is turning heads yet again as she strips down and
by
Alice Tate
Fashion
Mango
Who
? Kate Moss Looks White Hot In Stuart Weitzman ...
So what if Miranda Kerr took over Kate Moss' position as the face of Mango? Ms. Kate is looking on top of her game and as smoldering as ever in the new
by
Gabriel Bell
Chicago
George Katsiopoulos Hosts A Trunk Show, Hopefully Gives Fashion A...
Judges on E!'s Fashion Police expect nothing less than perfection when it comes to fashion. So, for the upcoming Stuart Weitzman trunk show and cocktail
by
Lauren Shapiro
Fashion
I Love My... Gold Stuart Weitzman Flats
Jessica Misener is the style editor for Huffington Post Style and has been featured on the Awl, the Hairpin, Thought Catalog, The Gloss and more. She
by
Jessica Misener
Los Angeles
Scarlett Johansson And Young Celebs Design Shoes For A Cause
You may have peeped the sweet soles on Olivia Palermo last month, but now, Stuart Weitzman has released the entire collection of his Young Hollywood Cares
by
Us
Shopping
Deals of the Day: Barneys, TOMS, JF & Son, Oak, Stuart Weitzman, ...
New York Barneys Warehouse Sale What: Barneys infamous Warehouse Sale is still underway at their Chelsea Co-Op store. This week, they've started taking
by
Lisa Dionisio
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted