When you think about your ideal knee-high boot, it probably sounds something like this: buttery leather that's not too matte and not too shiny, a bit of stretch that allows them to fit neither too tight or too loose, and a walkable heel that elongates your leg while maintaining comfort. Leave it to none other than iconic Stuart Weitzman to check all of the boxes. The brand is celebrating a major milestone — the 25th anniversary of the 5050 boot, the signature design that changed the footwear industry with its innovative use of stretch-in-boot-construction (go figure!).