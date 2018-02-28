When you think about your ideal knee-high boot, it probably sounds something like this: buttery leather that's not too matte and not too shiny, a bit of stretch that allows them to fit neither too tight or too loose, and a walkable heel that elongates your leg while maintaining comfort. Leave it to none other than iconic Stuart Weitzman to check all of the boxes. The brand is celebrating a major milestone — the 25th anniversary of the 5050 boot, the signature design that changed the footwear industry with its innovative use of stretch-in-boot-construction (go figure!).
If you're not familiar with the 5050, it first launched back in 1993 — because so many good fashion moments happened in the '90s — and has been a must-have closet mainstay ever since, with a loyal A-list following and thousands of trendsetting wearers. But what makes this boot so special? Aside from its ideal block heel, it's distinguished by the instantly identifiable stretch detail along the back of calf, resulting in a universally sleek fit. The style has since expanded to include a variety of half-micro stretch and half-leather/suede boots in different heel heights.
Sure, at $655 this boot is an investment, but you' are getting your hands on a shoe that's been worn by everyone from Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba to Angelina Jolie and Kendall Jenner. Talk about iconic. Shop this long-running, classic boot for yourself at the link below, and who knows, you yourself might just own them for 25 years — and then some.
