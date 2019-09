Bella Hadid Has Been Constantly Wearing This Pair Of Boots

Scrolling through Bella Hadid's recent #OOTDs, there's one recurring piece in particular that's probably already caught your eye: the white, heeled ankle boots she's basically been wearing everywhere. Whether she wears it with denim or as part of a monochromatic set, the pointy-toed shoes stand out — both because of the distinctive silhouette, but also because of how incredibly bright they are, and quite reminiscent of 1960s go-go boots. (We've got to give props to Hadid: Considering all the wear she's given them, she's managed to keep them in practically pristine shape.) The footwear in question? Stuart Weitzman's Clinger bootie