Bella Hadid Has Been Constantly Wearing This Pair Of Boots

Scrolling through Bella Hadid's recent #OOTDs, there's one recurring piece in particular that's probably already caught your eye: the white, heeled ankle boots she's basically been wearing everywhere. Whether she wears it with denim or as part of a monochromatic set, the pointy-toed shoes stand out — both because of the distinctive silhouette, but also because of how incredibly bright they are, and quite reminiscent of 1960s go-go boots. (We've got to give props to Hadid: Considering all the wear she's given them, she's managed to keep them in practically pristine shape.) The footwear in question? Stuart Weitzman's Clinger bootie.
We know Stuart Weitzman is the main shoe purveyor for top models (hi, remember the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pre-press?). But while Bella's catwalk-frequenting peers gravitate towards the brand's over-the-knee Highlands, Hadid has taken a liking to this high-heeled mid-calf style. The loose fit of the Clingers mirrors the look of the popular sock boots, without being as flimsy. It's available in a range of materials and colors — including velvet and satin — but the 20-year-old has stuck with the classic stretch leather, in an ambitiously hard-to-keep-clean white hue dubbed "Snow." We have a feeling her sister, Gigi, turned her onto them.
Bella's not the only one to fall for this particular iteration of the Clingers: Susan Duffy, Stuart Weitzman's CMO, told Refinery29 that the white pair has been among the most popular styles; so popular, in fact, that "it's almost sold out and we've re-ordered it for a May delivery." Hadid's stylist, Elizabeth Sulcer, whom Duffy dubs "one of the best," has been putting the model in this boot constantly since it represents a combination of "fit, comfort, and fashion-forward silhouettes," Duffy said.
While the company doesn't always see a correlation between celebrity sightings and sales, Duffy did note that "in the case of a perfect storm [i.e. the right shoe and the right person] — we certainly see a spike [in interest]." The $598 price tag on these Stuart Weitzman boots may be a pretty steep entry point, but Hadid makes a solid case for these as an investment piece: Check out Bella's excellent range of outfit possibilities grounded in her trusty kicks in the slideshow, ahead.