When You're Gigi Hadid, All You Need Is A Pair of Satin Booties To Feel Dressed Up

We know there's a long list of things Gigi Hadid can do in her Stuart Weitzman boots. She can high-kick in her knee-highs. She can box in her Gigis. But, despite what we would presume from her myriad runways and billboard appearances, the 21-year-old model doesn't exclusively break out the booties for high-octane activities. In fact, in her latest campaign for the luxury footwear brand, Hadid proves that Stuart Weitzman is just as suitable for lounging around — in the chicest way, of course.
Hadid has been a longtime spokesperson for Stuart Weitzman, even taking a turn at designing for the label earlier this year. For spring '17, we find her in repose — as always, shot by Mario Testino, but in a much more relaxed setting than past campaigns. In one portrait, Hadid lounges around in a baggy, all-white outfit, paired with bedazzled Decor sneakers.
Hadid has been a longtime spokesperson for Stuart Weitzman, even taking a turn at designing for the label earlier this year. For spring '17, we find her in repose — as always, shot by Mario Testino, but in a much more relaxed setting than past campaigns. In one portrait, Hadid lounges around in a baggy, all-white outfit, paired with bedazzled Decor sneakers.
Advertisement
In the other shot, she's sitting with her legs stretched out to show off her satin Clinger booties — which is, in fact, a bit easier to do when they're the only thing you're wearing.
The shoot's concept is to channel the sexiness that comes from being comfortable in one's own skin. This translated to stripping down Hadid, both literally and figuratively, to portray her in a way that felt natural and not fussy. It's not the first time the model poses in Stuart Weitzman shoes and basically nothing else: The ad spread for last spring's collection featured Hadid alongside Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge in the buff, per WWD, a.k.a. a literal interpretation of the "Nudist" sandal they were promoting.
Hey, we've got to give it to Hadid — she really knows how to sell a shoe.
Hey, we've got to give it to Hadid — she really knows how to sell a shoe.
Advertisement