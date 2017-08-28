Pull A Gigi & Get Yourself Some Custom Boots For Fall

You may not be willing to give up your Gigi Hadid-inspired tousled waves and maybe, just maybe, you aren’t traipsing on red carpets like Miley Cyrus’ little sister, Noah, but you can turn the sidewalk into your personal runway à la Kendall Jenner with a pair of custom boots from the footwear brand all three are obsessed with: Stuart Weitzman.
On Monday, Stuart Weitzman launched the latest in its customized shoe program, SW X You, offering customers the chance to create the boot(s) of their dreams. Starting with eight of fall’s trendiest silhouettes — three knee-high boots (one slouchy, one block heel, one kitten heel), a thigh-high pair, a mid-calf stiletto, a pointed-toe ankle boot, a kitten heel ankle boot, and a scrunch boot — each shoe can be customized with 14 colors and materials. Prices range from $535 to $1,098, and after you submit your selection, you’ll have your made-to-order boots in just 12 weeks. Basically, you can pick out the shoe you'll be wearing all season now, and it'll arrive just in time for prime fall/winter weather. Talk about "see now, buy now."
It's been almost three years since the company first offered customization for its most popular shoes: In the past, fans of the brand have had the opportunity to create their own Highland Boot, a Gigi Hadid favorite, Nudist Sandal, which Kendall Jenner routinely wears, and Kate Middleton's go-to volleyball shoe, the Corkswoon Wedges. This round, however, is the largest customization selection the company has delivered to date.
So if you, like us, have fall dressing on the brain, these boots might be the first investment you want to make. Available online and in Stuart Weitzman stores only from now until September 11, it's time to get ahead on your cold weather wardrobe with a (basically) one-of-a-kind pair of shoes. Because really, what else could your closet want?
