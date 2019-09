Pull A Gigi & Get Yourself Some Custom Boots For Fall

On Monday, Stuart Weitzman launched the latest in its customized shoe program, SW X You , offering customers the chance to create the boot(s) of their dreams. Starting with eight of fall’s trendiest silhouettes — three knee-high boots ( one slouchy one kitten heel) , a thigh-high pair a kitten heel ankle boot , and a scrunch boot — each shoe can be customized with 14 colors and materials. Prices range from $535 to $1,098, and after you submit your selection, you’ll have your made-to-order boots in just 12 weeks. Basically, you can pick out the shoe you'll be wearing all season now, and it'll arrive just in time for prime fall/winter weather. Talk about "see now, buy now."