Kendall Jenner Has Officially Turned Us Back Onto Mini Skirts

While skirt trends have been following the route of hiked-up midi lengths and metallic pleats, minis have been plotting a quiet comeback in an unexpectedly cool way. The new asymmetric version feels less reserved for a Friday night out and more of a welcome addition to our "pair it with sneakers and call it a day" looks. Unfortunately we're still waiting for someone to come forward and claim credit for Jenner's skirt, but until then, we've scoured a few similar pieces we'll be purchasing for fall. Here's hoping we can make them look half as cool as she does.