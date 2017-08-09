Kendall Jenner Has Officially Turned Us Back Onto Mini Skirts

Last week, while Kylie Jenner was off launching her new reality show, over two million people tuned into Kendall Jenner's life with a simple paparazzi shot the model posted on Instagram, captioned "peep the adidas tho." Well, thanks for the distraction, Kendall, but we're bypassing the Adidas, the Kardashian underboob, and the Carrie Bradshaw vibes, and peeping straight at your khaki mini skirt.
Amidst the usual pap photos of the Kardashian-Jenners wearing their standard off-duty fare (designer sweatpants, well-tailored jeans, and hip-hugging dresses), spotting a mini in the wild, specifically one that deviates from the standard silhouette, felt worthy of second glance. Is it a reconstructed military jacket? Is it a skirt with a confused hem? Head tilting questions aside, we can't deny its off-kilter, asymmetrical appearance has us hooked.
While skirt trends have been following the route of hiked-up midi lengths and metallic pleats, minis have been plotting a quiet comeback in an unexpectedly cool way. The new asymmetric version feels less reserved for a Friday night out and more of a welcome addition to our "pair it with sneakers and call it a day" looks. Unfortunately we're still waiting for someone to come forward and claim credit for Jenner's skirt, but until then, we've scoured a few similar pieces we'll be purchasing for fall. Here's hoping we can make them look half as cool as she does.