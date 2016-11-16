When You're Lazy, But Also Have A Party To Host: The Gigi Hadid Story

Some days, you just can't be bothered to put on a head-to-toe look. Then, you remember you're hosting a fancy dinner party in a European capital, and you have to, in the wise words of Tim Gunn, make it work. Alright, so it's not that relatable of a scenario — but it's what we imagine went through Gigi Hadid's head when picking out her outfit for the Stuart Weitzman flagship store opening she was hosting in London earlier this week.
The model (and boot designer!) welcomed Suki Waterhouse, Mario Testino, and Winnie Harlow to Stuart Weitzman's brand-new shop with some celebratory ping-pong and dinner. Hadid felt right at home, according to her outfit: The 21-year-old went in on comfort with a silky one-piece from Fleur du Mal literally called the Pajama Jumpsuit. She repped Stuart Weitzman by pairing it with the label's classic Nudist sandal. And, of course, because this is a Hadid we're talking about, Gigi topped the look off with a bling-tastic choker from Dylanex and a top coat from Smythe.
We're all about comfort dressing, especially as the holidays roll around, and we'll be welcoming more people than usual into our homes for seasonal festivities. When it comes to making cozy look chic (and never lazy), Hadid knocks it out of the park every time. Hey, we wouldn't expect anything else from the queen of athleisure.
We're all about comfort dressing, especially as the holidays roll around, and we'll be welcoming more people than usual into our homes for seasonal festivities. When it comes to making cozy look chic (and never lazy), Hadid knocks it out of the park every time. Hey, we wouldn't expect anything else from the queen of athleisure.
Advertisement