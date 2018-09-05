Now that we've properly mourned the end of summer Fridays, in-office cold brew, and our best, most laid-back selves that only seem to come about in 80-something-degree weather, we’re so ready to get excited about the changing of seasons. The very best part of fall? Finally pulling those chunky knits, corduroy jackets, and boots of all sorts out of storage and working them back into our regular repertoire. That being said, after months of stepping out in shorts and slip dresses, we could use a little refresher course on nailing the summer-to-fall shift. You feel us?
To help inspire some outfit combinations with wear-anywhere potential no matter the forecast, we turned to Stuart Weitzman's latest collection of It bags and fall footwear (we're talking everything from leopard-print shoulder bags to sleek sneaks) and curated perfect ensembles to go with 'em. Whether you fancy yourself a dress girl or you live in jeans 24/7, these four on-point mashups — featuring interesting silhouettes and creative layering moves — won't only reinvigorate your wardrobe, they'll also get you back into the swing of sweater weather (no PSL required). See our chic sartorial suggestions, straight ahead.
Ditzy floral dresses like this bell-sleeved style are having a moment again this fall, and we're fully embracing it. To avoid feeling too formal, opt for killer slouchy boots in a corresponding color and a light denim duster coat (just in case it gets chilly). From there, finish off the outfit with eye-catching accents, like a unique pair of earrings and a super-versatile handbag.
Want to rock a little leopard-print bag but not quite sure you’ve got the rest of the outfit just right? No doubt at its peak, the monochrome suit — we're digging this deep-green hue — is just the thing. Cool, comfortable, and incredibly fun to wear, pair it with classic white kicks to give it a low-key feel and trendy skinny sunglasses. (Because ICYMI, it’s sunny in September, too.)
Truth is, you can't do fall without a chunky knit. Whatever plans you have in place, try our take with a plaid wrap skirt (which feels more elevated than the typical sweater-and-skinny-jeans duo), lace-up combat boots like this pale-gray pair, and no-fuss add-ons such as a practical crossbody bag and a silk scrunchie. Talk about an outfit that's down for literally anything.
After months of living outerwear free, it's time to work the leather moto jacket back into your rotation. To avoid falling into the all-black trap, pair it with a thin mock-neck top in a neutral hue and flattering light-wash jeans. Then look to striking accessories to polish it off, like this bright satin box clutch, simple yet sophisticated ankle-strap sandals, and big hoops that match.
