Forever 21 Is Selling That Kardashian-Approved Corset T-Shirt

Hey, remember when we picked up on that whole corset trend Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner started? You know, when the gals thought it was cool to take some XL Hanes tees (kidding, they were probably Givenchy) and put corsets over them? Well, now Forever 21 has finished guzzling the Kardashian Kool-Aid and is selling its own version. And the fast fashion retailer's take on the trend is even more user-friendly than Kardashian-Jenner iteration.
See, Forever 21 is now selling the Lace-Up Bodycon Dress. The wardrobe must-have is essentially your dad's undershirt with some extra fabric, for $19.90. And instead of necessitating a separate corset piece (because that'd cost extra coins, which is essentially against the retailer's ultra-affordable ethos — duh), the dress features corset-style ties to cinch that waist you waist-training, hourglass-figure fiends out there must highlight with every look. But, honestly, all Kardashian ties aside, we'd call this a total fashion hack. Because anything that elevates one's style while making it even one step easier to put together is kind of genius.
And because anything the Kardashian sisters try out tends to trickle down to retailers across the nation, it should surprise no one that we're predicting the piece will sell out in a matter of days. Thus, we suggest chucking one (or two) into your cart — like, ASAP. The power of Kardashian compels you! But hey, we know bodycon isn't for everyone, so if you're not a fan, please disregard this message and continue sporting your favorite corset-free T-shirts that actually fit.
