These Nail Trends From The Runway Are Extra In The Best Way

When we think about beauty trends straight off the runway, most people tend to focus on the hair and the makeup. (Who wouldn't take notice of a look that features glitter-coated eyebrows and structured ponytails with neon hair extensions?) Still, year after year, there's a tinier detail that gets overlooked: the nails.
But finally, people are paying attention to the small things. As you've probably learned this year — thanks to countless fruity art and jelly press-ons — nail art is cool. In fact, almost everyone we know is trying some form of an Instagram-spun nail look for fall. But what if you want something fresh and new?
Luckily, there were plenty nail designs on the runways this season, and we're prepared to copy — or pull inspiration — from every last one. In fact, it'd be a total waste not to. Ahead, the best (and most extra!) trends to try for fall.