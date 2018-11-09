When applied correctly, gel extensions should last between 2-4 weeks (or more depending on how much you hate the grown-out look). But to preserve the health and strength of your natural nail, the removal process is crucial. "You absolutely should not try to remove your own gel extensions at home," Edwards says. Just because gel polish is being used, doesn't mean your extensions can be soaked off like a regular UV-light manicure. "Hard gel is extremely durable and won't come off with foils and acetone. To remove them you need to completely break through the top seal which requires a professional nail drill," she says. "Almost 90% of the gel needs to be drilled off, then you remove the remaining product by soaking your nails in acetone and dusting it off with a nail file."