PSA: Press-On Nails Are Back & Cooler Than Ever

The process is pretty easy: Before breaking into the glue, select the correct sizes by placing the faux nails onto your nail beds. File or clip the sides until it fits perfectly. Next, apply a thin line of glue onto your nails starting from the cuticle and ending at the tip (the kit comes with instructions for how to glue depending on how long you want the nails to last — anywhere from 2 to 8 days). Carefully press the nail on and hold down firmly while the glue dries for 30 seconds. Then, file or clip the tip into whatever shape and length your heart desires and get ready to shock everyone when you tell them your manicure isn't gel.