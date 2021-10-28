Hard Gel Nails Is The Biggest Manicure Trend Taking Over Beauty Salons

And the final boss: acrylics. Possibly the most long-lasting of the lot, acrylics also offer a nail extension, and can either be applied over the whole nail or just at the tips to create longer length. The process involves your technician mixing together a formula using a powder, which is mixed with specific chemicals to form a sort of jelly texture, which is then spread across the nail. According to Krisztina, these also require a very specialist technician to apply and remove. “There’s many reasons for this complexity. Firstly, applying them creates a lot of powder and dust, and there’s very strong chemical smells so you need to be in a very well-ventilated area to do this safely, and some people can actually be allergic to the dust,” said Krisztina, adding that they don’t offer acrylics at DryBy for this reason. “When you remove acrylics, you have to file them down a lot, and if not done properly, you can file away a lot of the natural nail too,” she noted. That being said, she explained that acrylics, when done safely, shouldn’t damage the natural nail and can allow your technician to create a really long and hard nail extension that you might not be able to achieve otherwise.