Everything You Need To Do Nail Art At Home

If you're spending a lot more time at home social distancing, then chances are you've found yourself with excess hours on your hands — un-manicured ones at that. While forgoing your bimonthly gel manicure is probably the least of your worries during this time, there's no harm in picking up a new hobby —like DIY nail art — to help ease any coronavirus-induced anxiety you may be experiencing. (Plus, with all the cash you save doing your own manicure, you can feel even better about supporting hair and nail salons that were forced to close doors and lay off technicians by buying a certificate for future use.)
As we continue to be mindful of doing what we can to reduce the spread of coronavirus, we've done a deep dive into the world of crafting to bring you some of the essential items you need to recreate some of spring's most refreshing nail art trends from the comfort and safety of your couch. From playful cuticle dots to minimalist negative-space designs, the seven tools and nail products here will help bring your Instagram saved folder to life.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.